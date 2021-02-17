Christie Brinkley's daughters react to her beautiful bridal-inspired look The model stunned fans in a gorgeous white gown

Christie Brinkley has stunned fans with a gorgeous throwback to a bridal-inspired photoshoot.

The former supermodel shared the picture for Valentine's Day, wishing her followers a day full of "love sweet love."

But as fans shared their love back, it was her daughters who commented with their adoration for mom, with Sailor writing: "One of my favorite pictures of you, soft and windswept... just like an ethereal angel."

She added: "I love you, Ever Golden Mamacita."

"I love you so much," Alexa Ray added.

Christie, 67, has been married four times, to French artist Jean-François Allaux for eight years.

Christie shared this stunning throwback

She wed musician Billy Joel between 1985 and 1994. The pair welcomed daughter Alexa, and remain good friends.

Christie was later married to real estate developer Richard Taubman for a year, and the pair had a son, Jack, divorcing months later in 1995.

A year later she married architect Peter Cook, and she gave birth to daughter Sailor.

Christie married Billy Joel in 1985

But their marriage ended in a much-publicized 2008 divorce when he admitted to an affair with an 18-year-old.

Christie has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at her luxury beachfront home in the Caribbean.

But she recently returned to New York and in early February took to Instagram to reveal that she had received her coronavirus jab – and she was thrilled.

In footage taken from her car, Christie told viewers: "Guess where I'm going? I'm going to get my Covid-19 vaccination.

"It's a beautiful day for a vaccine. I feel so lucky."

Christie with daughters Alexa and Sailor

The star drove to Astoria, Queens, where she got her first dose of the vaccination.

"I feel so lucky to have got my appointment,"she said.

"I'm so grateful to scientists. I would urge all of you out there to learn about the vaccine and find a place to get one."

