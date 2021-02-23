Married At First Sight's Cam and Jules' REAL wedding was mega – take a look MAFS stars Cam and Jules got married again

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 continues to have us gripped, and lovebirds Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson are true stars of the show. Since filming the programme in 2018, the couple have gotten married again, and their incredible wedding day was out of this world.

The bride wore a breathtaking blush gown that Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of, and in an Instagram post she explained why she opted against a traditional white dress: "They say you wear pink second time around. So soft beige, pale peach pink tones It was!"

Jules also confessed that her ruffled ballgown was inspired by her grandmother's toilet roll holder (yes, really!). "Nanna that had a toilet dolly! Hahaha. I always found her so glamorous as a child. Honestly," she admitted.

Jules opted for a dramatic ballgown

The star's epic dress was constructed with 300 meters of tulle, and she showed it off with a mirror selfie halfway through the dressmaking process, when the gown was beginning to take shape.

The creation was very different to the one Jules wore for their first wedding on the show, which was a figure-hugging lace design with plunging neckline. Jules also decided to wear her distinctive locks down the second time around.

Their second wedding day was epic

Jules shared a special photograph of the big day to her Instagram feed, showing her and Cameron posing on the dancefloor.

Of course, it was her swoon-worthy dress that stole the show, but their insanely decorated wedding venue brought the glamour too. Their rustic hall had been transformed with a sparkling glass floor and an array of dazzling props.

The couple had filled the room with flowers, balloons and giant light up letters, and their pastel wedding cake could be seen in the background of the snap.

Cameron and Jules got married for the first time on the show

The post received over 30,000 likes and fan comments included things like: "This is one of the best wedding photos I have ever seen," as well as: "This looks like something from a dream."

Their jaw-dropping wedding features on A Current Affair, Married At First Sight's follow-up show that revisits the couples later down the line.

As well as sealing the deal with another wedding day, the couple have also welcomed a baby boy into the world in 2020. They live in Sydney with their son Oliver, and their $1.8million mansion is almost as spectacular as their wedding day.

