The show-stopping wedding of Christine Quinn, 31, and Christian Richard, 41, features in season three of the Netflix hit, Selling Sunset. The Gothic, winter wonderland themed day took place in Downtown Los Angeles and is rumoured to have set the couple back around $1million.

The bride did away with the tradition of a white wedding dress and opted for a statement black wedding gown, designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. The dress featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice. Christine paired this with a matching black veil and red Louboutin heels signed by Christian Louboutin himself.

The real estate agent slipped into a second wedding gown later in the day, which was just as unconventional and incredible as the first. The evening gown, another Galia Lahav creation, was a figure-hugging fishtail number with plunging sweetheart neckline and sheer panelling. It is thought that both gowns together totalled a staggering $50,000.

As well as bucking the bridal trend of wearing white, Christine also selected other wedding details that strayed from the norm, including an 8ft wedding cake with a 'bleeding' centre.

Christine tied the knot with Christian Richard on season 3 of Selling Sunset

Christine's Instagram features a highlights video from the day, showing all of the elaborate décor, including two gothic-style thrones for the newlyweds, gigantic chandeliers and an ice sculpture. Fans commented calling it "the most beautiful wedding day ever".

Wedding planner Lisa Lafferty revealed to HELLO! that the couple required her to source a vintage 2000 Dom Perignon P2 Champagne for the occasion, and the menu included his and hers cocktails called The JFK and The Marilyn.

The Gothic wedding featured the most incredible menu

As well as having a fine four-course dinner, Lisa suggested that the couple also have evening food: "I always recommend that my clients offer late night bites to their guests. After a night of dancing and revelling, it’s always a nice touch and highly popular with the guests. [They] chose to serve mini wagyu sliders, French fries and boozy milkshakes."

Christine met now-husband Christian through a mutual friend and they got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Multi-millionaire Christian began appearing on Selling Sunset from season two.

