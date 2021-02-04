Are the weddings on Married at First Sight Australia legal? Get all the details here The E4 reality show is hugely popular with audiences

Who knew watching strangers get married on TV could be so entertaining? Plenty of viewers are loving season six of E4's hit show Married at First Sight Australia for all its tense moments and endless drama, which is currently being aired in the UK.

But while audiences are gripped by the stories of the hopeful couples, who meet their potential love of their lives at the altar, many are wondering if the weddings shown during the programme are actually legitimate. We've done some investigating and found out all you need to know about what happens after they say 'I do'.

A rep for the show revealed whether the weddings are legal

According to a spokesperson at the reality TV show's broadcaster, Channel Nine, the weddings that viewers witness are not legally binding. They told Australian online publication Now To Love: "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted."

The rep added: "Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

While the marriages may not be totally real, the experts on the show encourage the participants to take the experiment seriously. And while some have succeeded in finding long-lasting love, others have parted ways.

Season six of the reality show is a big hit with viewers

One couple that got viewers talking was Sam Ball and his partner Elizabeth Sobinoff. The pair tied the knot at the beginning of series six, but things quickly turned sour and Sam then struck up a relationship with fellow contestant, Ines Basic.

Since then, however, Sam has spoken out about his portrayal on the show, revealing he was painted out to be 'the villain'.

Taking to Instagram recently, the reality star said: "I was the villain and that is fine, it's a shame they didn't show all the funny things that went on but either way I hope you enjoyed the show."

He added: "I have copped it online and got painted with a brush for over two years while I've been gagged, not able to speak on this whilst others pushed to make me out to be the horrible man I was, without showing what really went on and the actual truth. I wasn't allowed to talk to media - nothing!"

