Celebrity brides who wore Alexander McQueen like Kate Middleton Serena Williams and Sara Parker Bowles also wore McQueen on their wedding days

For any bride, your wedding dress is one of the most important pieces of the wedding puzzle. Celebrities often have their special bridal gowns crafted for them by designers, instead of raiding the rails of a boutique.

Alexander McQueen founded his eponymous brand in 1992, and although he sadly died in 2010, the British fashion house lives on. Many celebrity brides, including Kate Middleton, have worn Alexander McQueen on their wedding days, and we take a look at the totally gorgeous dresses…

Kate Middleton

Even before the royal wedding in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge had stepped out wearing Alexander McQueen on many occasions. Her iconic royal wedding dress was made by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

Kate looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen gown

In a statement released by the palace, The Royal Family said: "Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship. The lace design was hand-engineered (appliquéd) using the Carrickmacross lace-making technique, which originated in Ireland in the 1820s."

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a narrow Victorian-style bodice and her stunning train was almost nine feet long. Kate’s sister Pippa, who was maid of honour on the day, lifted Kate’s train for her and crowds outside the church could see the silk craftmanship of the underskirt.

Maid of honour Pippa Middleton gave us a glimpse of the lining of Kate's beautiful dress

Royal bride Kate wore matching wedding shoes which were also handmade by the team at Alexander McQueen. Pippa Middleton’s dress was also crafted by Sarah Burton and the team.

Serena Williams

Following in royal footsteps, tennis star Serena Williams also wore a beautiful bridal gown crafted by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen when she married Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

Serena wore three wedding dresses on her big day, but for the ceremony she chose McQueen. Serena’s dress was even more of a princess-style gown than Kate Middleton’s.

Serena Williams in one of the three wedding dresses she wore on her big day

She opted for a full taffeta skirt for maximum impact as she sashayed down the aisle. The strapless neckline was a feminine touch that balanced out the fullness of Serena’s skirt.

Serena’s Disney-inspired big day took place in New Orleans and her guestlist included the likes of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria. Despite being great friends with the bride, Meghan Markle was not seen at the wedding as she was busy finishing her filming with Suits.

Liv Tyler

When actress Liv Tyler married Royston Langdon in 2003, she did so in secret in the Caribbean. However, shortly after they celebrated in Manhattan with a wedding party where the bride wore a gorgeous McQueen number.

Liv Tyler wore a slinky bridal gown for her wedding celebrations

The elegant dress had a scoop neckline and delicate chiffon sleeves. The gown also featured a silk skirt and a touch of sparkle was added with a bejewelled empire line. The bride and groom have since sadly split, but Liv’s dress will go down in history.

Sara Parker Bowles

Sara was known as Sara Buys prior to her wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall's son, Tom Parker Bowles. The couple said "I do" at St Nicholas church in Oxfordshire in 2005. Sara chose to wear Alexander McQueen, and some have said that this royal bride may have inspired Kate Middleton’s choice a few years later.

Sara Park Bowles went for a fashion-forward Alexander McQueen dress

As a fashion editor, Sara’s dress was suitably chic and the fishtail-style was a very fashion-forward statement at the time. The strapless gown was paired with a floor-length veil which complemented the bride’s sophisticated look.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Sara admitted: "I definitely had quite a few panic attacks before the day. It's lovely to have all of that attention, but having everybody dissecting what you look like, what you're wearing - it's quite a strange thing."

Kate Winslet

Back in 1998, Kate Winslet, who was just 23 at the time, married Jim Threapleton. The actor and actress had a down-to-earth wedding in Berkshire – which was actually at a local pub! But the casual surroundings did not stop the bride dazzling in a designer dress.

Kate Winslet donned a designer gown for her pub wedding back in the 90s

Her bespoke Alexander McQueen gown was adorned with shimmering beading and lovely lace. The couple have since gone their separate ways, but they have a daughter together.

