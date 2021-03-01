Chrissy Teigen shares unseen photo from wedding night with John Legend The couple married back in 2013

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend tied the knot on 14 September 2013, and while the couple have shared a series of photos from their big day, this week marks the first time that they have unveiled any snaps from their wedding night together.

Chrissy took to Instagram with the image, showing herself lying on their bed after a long day. It came as part of a series of three, which Chrissy captioned: "Photo dump award contender: drunk crying during Beyonce 'Halo', only photo post wedding night and iconic everything Nikki Minaj letting my dumb**s take this pic of my dumb a**."

The photo from their wedding night featured Chrissy wearing her third wedding dress – a crimson red mermaid gown designed by Vera Wang.

Her first dress was an ivory strapless open back tulle skirted ball gown, also the work of Vera Wang, which Chrissy wore for the ceremony.

Second was another mermaid gown, similar to the one seen in the photo in question, except this one was an ivory hue, with a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt.

Chrissy and John's wedding was held in Lake Como, Italy, at the Villa Pizzo.

As well as the groom himself, Stevie Wonder performed at the reception, while foodie Chrissy opted for a four-tiered carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting.

But their nuptials weren't all smooth sailing. A storm hit on the day, meaning that John's family wouldn't have made it to their destination wedding in time, and so the couple decided to push back their vows until everyone had arrived.

John proposed on Christmas 2011, during a trip to the Maldives, with a stunning cushion-cut diamond engagement ring set between two eternity bands.

