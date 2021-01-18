Chrissy Teigen debuts epic $17.5million home with John Legend – watch video The couple have been busy renovating the property

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have been staying in a temporary rental home with their children after the couple purchased a new property to renovate in September 2020, and Chrissy has given fans a first look inside.

The Lip Sync Battle star took to her Instagram Stories with a series of clips showing how the restoration was coming along.

"It's almost ready," she said as she walked indoors and revealed a glimpse of the incredible entrance hall. It is built with 24-foot ceilings, as seen in Chrissy's footage, while picture windows with black frames add to the majestic feel.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new entrance hall

Chrissy then moved into the kitchen and explained: "This is going to be our kitchen.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kitchen in progress

"Our, as in you and I, you and me are going to be cooking in here in the new future."

As it stands, the space appears to need a lot of work, but a central island is visible with an overhead cooker hood.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new living room

Third came the living room. "This is the cosy living room, the family room I guess you would say," she added. "This is where you will see me being in the corner of the couch as usual. This is riveting stuff here."

Like the rest of the home, the lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames, and there is a large flat screen television mounted upon the wall.

According to The Observer, Chrissy and John purchased the house for $17.5million in Beverly Hills, and it is entirely custom-built. It features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and covers 10,700 square feet of space. There is also a bar, a 500-square-foot media room, and even a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The main bedroom suite has a private balcony, while Chrissy and John will have their own walk-in wardrobes and separate bathrooms.

Outside, there is a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool, a fire pit, and a pool house.

