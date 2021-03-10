Celebrity brides who designed own engagement rings: Charley Webb, Emily Ratajkowski and more These stars have the most amazing bespoke rings

While it may be tradition for the proposer to present their other half with an engagement ring when popping the question, sometimes couples like to embark on the design process together or leave the decision down to the bride. From supermodel Emily Ratajkowski to DOI's Myleene Klass, these celebrity brides designed their own engagement rings – and they are out of this world!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's ring is extremely unique

It is no secret that Emily Ratajkowski's proposal was a little unconventional. When Sebastian Bear-McClard took the model out for dinner, he seized the opportunity in a romantic setting to ask for her hand in marriage. He had no ring to present, but when he fashioned one out of the paperclip which held the bill together, Emily simply couldn’t say no!

She ended up with a bespoke Alison Lou two-stone design featuring a princess and a pear-cut diamond. The couple continued to defy tradition when Emily got married in a jumpsuit at City Hall, New York.

Charley Webb

Charley Webb designed her piece of jewellery in India

Emmerdale star Charley Webb found love on the farm, so to speak, when she fell for her co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The actress has a wedding and engagement ring all in one, that the pair designed in India, two years after their wedding day. It features a giant emerald-cut sapphire gem, and the statement rock is complemented with two elegant diamond bands.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass' ring was sourced over 6,000 miles away

Simon Motson decided to propose to singer Myleene with a promise ring, so the couple could design a special engagement ring together. They enlisted the help of Ira Kormind at 77 Diamonds in Mayfair, who sourced the rare 7.6-carat emerald-cut black diamond all the way from Hong Kong. And it may well be one of the biggest celebrity engagement rings we have ever seen!

Fiona Wade

Fiona Wade decided against having her mother's old ring

Emmerdale's Priya Sharma actress Fiona Wade announced her engagement to boyfriend Simon Cotton in December 2018, after meeting on set. Although Simon initially presented his girlfriend with her mother's engagement ring, they have since been able to design Fiona's dream ring together, which has a single diamond set on a delicate gold band. So elegant!

