Priyanka Chopra Jonas hid her $200k engagement ring from the world – here's why

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur which kicked off three days of celebrations. Their stunning wedding photographs were published in HELLO! magazine at the time, but prior to that, Priyanka was camera shy when it came to her engagement ring and tried very hard to keep it under wraps.

The star has an enormous cushion-cut diamond ring which has been estimated by WP Diamonds for E! to be worth a dazzling $200,000. After a surprise proposal in secret, she attempted to conceal her engagement from the press, by removing her ring before stepping out in front of the paparazzi, and even choosing to wear the bling on her other hand to throw fans off the scent.

The pair decided to make the big announcement on their terms, and they took to social media to do so. Priyanka and Nick posted the same loved-up snap and while Priyanka wrote: "Taken… with all my heart and soul," Nick penned: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

Priyanka now wears her jewellery in public

Although they had been on-off dating for two years, it wasn't really that serious until a few months prior to Nick getting down on one knee, so the actress was not expecting the big question.

The couple got engaged and married in the same year

Priyanka may have been taken aback by Nick's proposal, she wasn't at all surprised by the origin of her huge diamond ring. She had her sights firmly set on a Tiffany engagement ring, and Nick was fully aware.

Speaking to People, she revealed: "I just knew it since I was a kid. First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany's that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!"

Their stunning wedding was a three-day affair

At the time, reports suggested that Nick shut down a whole Tiffany store when he made the big purchase. And it looks like he made the right decision, as now Priyanka proudly shows off her sparkler.

They went on to have the most jaw-dropping nuptials in India, and speaking to HELLO!, the bride expressed her joy in being able to marry there. "When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," she said.

