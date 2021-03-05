John Torode picked the most magical engagement ring for Lisa Faulkner – photos

Masterchef presenter John Torode first met Lisa Faulkner on his cooking show back in 2010 - fast forward to Christmas 2018, and the couple were engaged. The celebrity chef presented Lisa with an eye-catching cluster engagement ring that is incredibly sparkly.

Cluster rings are made up of gems arranged in a flower shape, and while the unique design isn't the most popular engagement ring of choice, a few celebrities such as Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie have that exact style.

The presenter shared a close up snap of her gorgeous sparkler after her wedding day, when it had been joined by a shaped gold wedding band which slotted perfectly around her existing piece of jewellery.

Lisa has a dazzling engagement ring

Accompanying the photo, Lisa wrote: "I've never been one to look after my hands and especially not my nails but since I got engaged and then married I'm trying to look after them!!" The star then went on to thank her manicurist, by adding: "Thank you for helping me and doing such a lovely manicure @finishingtouchbarnet."

The couple met on Masterchef

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain about the proposal itself, John said: "She said yes which was really lovely! She didn't say yes for three and a half hours though! She was so gobsmacked and I said, 'Are you gonna say yes?' She said, 'I haven't said yes yet?'"

They went on to say their vows at the stunning Anyhoe Park in 2019, and their wedding guests included John’s Masterchef co-star Greg Wallace, as well as Amanda Holden and Tamzin Outhwaite. They joined the couple for a massive two-day, autumnal celebration at the stately home.

They had a picture-perfect wedding in 2019

In December 2020, Lisa took to Instagram to show off an early Christmas present: a framed photograph from her wedding day. The dreamy shot by James Fear Photography shows Lisa and John laughing away in their finery, with the rolling hills of Northamptonshire as their backdrop.

Lisa and John live in London together and host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

