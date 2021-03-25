EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, got engaged to her boyfriend Ben in 2019, but speaking on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, she revealed that she has now cancelled her wedding.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has had a big part to play in the couple's drastic change of plans, but it is also because actress Louisa is now expecting their first child.

BBC star Louisa announced her baby news on Mother's Day showcasing her growing bump in a sweet Instagram post, and after the Loose Women panel had congratulated her, they went on to quiz Louisa on her wedding plans.

Louisa candidly said: "We have cancelled it. I said let's stop trying and now officially it could go ahead but it's too late now, it's all gone out of the window!"

Lousia Lytton got engaged in the Maldives

The couple got engaged in the Maldives in May 2019, and had hoped to marry in 2020. They had originally postponed their big day in the hope of tying the knot when restrictions allowed, but now with a new arrival on the horizon, their focus has changed.

Speaking to the panel about her exciting pregnancy news, the actress revealed that they found out they were expecting on Boxing Day 2020. In a strange turn of events, where life imitates art, Louisa's character on the square, Ruby, is also pregnant.

Louisa celebrated her one-year engagement anniversary with this cute post

During the pandemic, there has been a lot of uncertainty around weddings, and Louisa admitted on social media that she left her wedding dress in the shop last year as she wasn't sure her nuptials would go ahead. At the time, the star confessed feeling anxious about the situation, so even though it's a massive shame that their wedding plans are on hold, we are sure Louisa will feel much happier concentrating on her bundle of joy for now.

