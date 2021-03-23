Rylan Clark-Neal's wedding with husband Dan was almost ruined Presenter Rylan got married in 2015

Despite Rylan Clark-Neal’s larger than life TV persona, he actually likes to keep his home life incredibly private and low-key, and it was no different when he wed partner Dan Neal in 2015. The Ready, Steady, Cook host tried to keep his nuptials top secret, until a close friend of his sold the story to a newspaper and he was forced to cut ties with his pal altogether!

On the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, the Big Brother star was quizzed about this huge betrayal and the potential for wedding day disaster.

Rylan reminisced about how he wanted to keep his wedding quiet, and it was all going to plan until he "saw a Tweet saying, 'Rylan's getting married today'". He then explained: "It turned out to be a guest at the wedding had told the press to get a payout.

"It turned out to be someone within the industry [who already had] money, just to get themselves in the paper."

The married couple have presented This Morning together multiple times

The interviewer probed Rylan for a name, but he said: "I've never said… and I won't, but she knows!" but his remark divulged that it was one of Rylan’s female guests, who was also a celebrity.

The star admitted that he then cut her from his life, confessing: "You do something like that to me, that’s it, that’s not on."

Happy Birthday to my girl @Hazelosullivan1 We love you lots xxx pic.twitter.com/WS6NviaiQl — Dan Clark-Neal (@danclarkneal) December 18, 2015

Rylan and husband Dan have since shared a few glimpses from the day

Rylan’s wedding guest list included many famous faces such as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, Claire Richards, as well as Matt and Emma Willis.

Despite the media storm, it looks as though the star managed to enjoy his wedding, and he has since shared images from the day on This Morning. Showing off the photographs to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield, Rylan revealed that they had 10 bridesmaids and both grooms looked extremely smart in matching suits.

