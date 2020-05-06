EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, got engaged to her boyfriend Ben after he proposed during a holiday to the Maldives in May 2019, but Ben put a lot more thought into popping the question than just getting down on one knee. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday morning to mark a year since the day, Louisa told the story of what might be the most romantic engagement we have ever heard, alongside a series of photos.

SEE: The most stunning Eastenders stars' real-life engagement and wedding photos

"A year ago today @bennnyy__ took me to the most wonderful place in the world for my 30th, little did I know he had even bigger plans. The morning we arrive he let me have a photo session, a lazy coffee, go to the gym, have breakfast, made me watch him 'fly his drone'. All before he proposed, he was as calm as a cucumber all morning. I had NO idea. It was the best day of my life. Happy engagement anniversary if that is a thing? Love you @bennnyy__ can't wait to be your wife, whenever that may be."

SEE: 15 celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

The photos showed Louisa posing next to the ocean, in the gym, the breakfast that the couple shared together, and a shot taken by someone else at the hotel with Ben on one knee on a platform above the sea. The last picture in Louisa's series was a screenshot of her on FaceTime to her friends as she revealed her engagement ring.

The couple had intended on tying the knot in New York this summer, but their plans are up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one fan asked if the EastEnders star's nuptials were still going ahead. She responded: "Please, please, please, let it be… It's not for a little while, so I think we're going to be alright. But it's a scary time for everyone."

She added, "I keep going through waves. One minute, I'm really, really scared and anxious and nervous and worried for every family member. And then I sort of have to tell myself that we're all in the same boat. We're all in this together, and that's the only thing we've got going for us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eastenders in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.