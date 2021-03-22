Princess Diana's nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer wow as bridesmaids - photos

Lady Eliza Spencer and twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible as bridesmaids at a stunning South African wedding last week. The nieces of Princess Diana wore matching cream Bardot gowns with elegant ruffle detailing as they posed for photographs.

The wedding of their friend Leila Osato took place in Eliza and Amelia's homeland of South Africa, and both of the sisters uploaded a series of amazing images taken on the day, including one of the bridal party, revealing that Lelia had a total of seven bridesmaids as well as two maid of honours.

The jaw-dropping backdrop for the wedding was provided by the Lanzerac Wine Estate, and the day included a rustic yet luxurious theme with burnt orange florals and outdoor chandeliers.

Recently, the sisters graced the cover of Tatler magazine together, again looking amazingly flawless. During the interview, they opened up about their late aunt Princess Diana, and Eliza said that she was "incredibly warm, maternal, and loving". Going on to reveal: "She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."

Amelia might well have been taking notes at the wedding as she is due to tie the knot to partner Greg Mallett soon. When she was quizzed in the magazine interview about the venue for her upcoming nuptials, Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp was mentioned. "It's our family home, it's beautiful," Amelia told Tatler, adding: "We would be very lucky to get married there."

"But Cape Town is where we grew up," she continued. "There is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

Lady Amelia spencer is currently wedding planning

Amelia's fiancé Greg even commented on her upload from Leila's wedding to compliment his bride-to-be by writing: "Woweeeee so beautiful."

Speaking of her engagement to HELLO! last September, Amelia said: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life! He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world." Aww!

