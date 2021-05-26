Aljaz Skorjanec reveals secret behind happy marriage to Janette Manrara - exclusive The Strictly Come Dancing pair have been married for nearly four years

Known for being one of Strictly's favourite married couples, Alijaz Skorjanec and his stunning wife Janette Manrara are fast approaching their fourth year of married life together.

After meeting at a dance studio in 2009, the couple became engaged and later married during their time as Strictly stars. Celebrating their love with three ceremonies in 2017, one in London, another in Janette's native Miami, and the third in Aljaz's home in Slovenia - it's no wonder the key to their happiness lies in something special.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara make surprise marriage revelation

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, professional dancer Aljaz revealed the secrets behind his happy marriage and his unbeatable communication with his wife Janette.

"Our marriage works so well because of communication. We talk about everything and anything" revealed Aljaz.

Confirming the couple have their ups and downs like any marriage, the star shared that their "amazing communication" allows their relationship to thrive. "We've had it from day one. We also have incredible mutual respect for one another and just being each other's support system through thick and thin especially in the industry that we're a part of is so important."

The couple are both professional dancers on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

Explaining their star-studded lifestyle isn't all the glitz and glamour we see on Strictly, Alijaz said: "You can easily feel lonely or left out or alone. Maybe lonely is a good word. So Janette and I have always been so supportive of each other."

Aljaz recently opened up about his ongoing health struggle with psoriasis, talking candidly about how the skin condition affected his mental health and physical wellbeing.

Aljaz revealed communication is the key to their marriage success

Gushing over his beautiful wife, Aljaz confirmed his love for Janette was stronger than ever. "I'm as happy as I ever dreamt that I could be and I'm so grateful for her understanding my skin condition - she never made me feel like it would be any more of an issue than I think it is."

"Janette always makes me feel better. Honestly? She is a huge support."

After spending 77 days apart during lockdown and Strictly rehearsals, the couple previously told HELLO! the enforced separation had brought them closer than ever, rekindled their romance and had also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

The couple have been married for nearly four years

Jannette opened up about her love for her husband. "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

