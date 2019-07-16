Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary - see tributes Congratulations to the Strictly couple!

It's been two years since Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara tied the knot. And to mark their special milestone together, the Strictly Come Dancing stars took to Instagram to share lovely throwbacks from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary my love," gushed Janette, while Aljaz wrote: "To at least two more years! :) Happy anniversary Bučka." In 2017, the professional dancers enjoyed not one, but three wedding ceremonies. The couple tied the knot in London, Slovenia and Florida, and went on to enjoy a two-week honeymoon in Florida.

Their Strictly friends rushed to congratulate the couple, with Neil Jones saying: "Happy anniversary." Ore Oduba added: "Congratulations you two." Julien Macdonald wrote: "Happy anniversary guys." The lovebirds settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years later. Since their debut on the BBC show in 2013, the pro dancers have become fan favourites. It was confirmed recently that the pair will be returning to the next series of Strictly, alongside most of the other cast members from 2018.

Earlier this year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

