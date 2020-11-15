Strictly's Janette Manrara wore a spectacular wedding dress – see photo

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec got married in 2017 and the bride dazzled in a figure-hugging gown.

They have now been married for three years and they are currently living apart due to the coronavirus restrictions for Strictly, in order to bubble with their respective dance partners.

To celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the summer, Janette shared a gorgeous snap at one of three of their weddings! For their Miami ceremony, Janette can be seen wearing the most gorgeous flamenco-style gown, which fitted perfectly with the carnival theme of their big day celebrations. Aljaz, on the other hand, looked handsome in a silver suit.

"Today marks 3 years since our last wedding reception for our #WeddingTour! We had our last celebration on July 29th in #Miami! We had 3 receptions: London, Slovenia, Miami over 3 back to back weekends!!! All of them being home for us! We were so happy that EVERYONE was able to celebrate with us! It was tough planning, but worth the entire 2 week celebration! I love you Bučko! Happy Anniversary.... one more time!" she captioned the sweet post.

Fans and friends were delighted with the rare snaps, and many were quick to comment, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary! It was a beautiful and fun wedding!!"

Former Strictly star Camilla Dallerup commented: "Happy anniversary gorgeous people," whilst Janette's former dance partner Dr Ranj wrote: "Happy anniversary my darlings!"

Janette and Aljaz marked their wedding anniversary in Tenerife

While the professional dancers have already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn't rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

