Janette Manrara shared a sweet tribute to her husband Aljaž Škorjanec on Instagram on Wednesday to mark their fourth wedding anniversary – and it was met by lots of comments from their fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars.

RELATED: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's three wedding ceremonies revealed

The professional dancer posted a snap of the pair on their big day, with Janette wearing her beautiful strapless wedding dress by Julien Macdonald, which was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina.

She held a big white bouquet while leaning her head towards Aljaz, who looked dapper in a white shirt and cream suit. Their wedding guests could be seen standing in front of their seats in the outdoor venue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara makes surprise marriage revelation

"Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha!

"You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate," Janette wrote in the caption.

MORE: 8 of the best men's engagement rings for a proposal

READ: 11 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Janette shared this photo of the couple on their fourth wedding anniversary

Strictly professional Amy Dowden was amongst the first to share her well-wishes to the couple, writing: "Happy anniversary guys," while Nadiya Bychkova commented: "Happy Anniversary beautiful people".

Janette's 2013 Strictly partner Julien Macdonald wrote: "Happy Anniversary, a perfect match made in heaven", and former judge Arlene Phillips sweetly added: "Happy anniversary my darlings. Yes, it was indeed the most epic of all weddings. Loved the London one so much. Such a gorgeously memorable day."

The Strictly stars enjoyed three wedding ceremonies

Over the course of three weeks, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed three wedding ceremonies with their friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia.

Their London nuptials were held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, while another of their celebrations was a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception with their family and friends, with guests including Frankie Bridge, Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke.

READ: 5 best rooftop wedding venues in London for stunning panoramic views

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.