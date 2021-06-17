Amanda Holden's dazzling new engagement ring revealed The Heart Radio star has been married since 2008

Amanda Holden appears to have swapped out her engagement ring for another beautiful jewel which she was pictured wearing on Thursday.

The Heart Radio star – who has been married to her husband Chris Hughes for 12 years – was spotted with a new rock on her left hand which features a square yellow stone in the middle and a delicate pavé band.

Amanda has sported several beautiful jewels on her ring finger over the last few years, but the one that is believed to be her usual engagement ring is a huge marquise diamond rock with a blingy pavé band – much like Victoria Beckham's first engagement ring.

However, Amanda's new ring appears to be one of her favourites and may be here to stay, since she has worn it every day over the past couple of weeks.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and record producer Chris met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and tied the knot at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset in 2008, followed by a reception at the exclusive Babington House.

The Heart Radio star was spotted wearing a beautiful yellow engagement ring

The bride looked glowing in an Elie Saab creation as she said 'I do' in front of a star-studded guest list, including Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall and David Coulthard.

In keeping with the December theme, Amanda ensured she didn't have to rely on the weather for her 'white wedding' by hiring a snow machine to have picture-perfect flakes falling on the day.

Amanda got married in an Elie Saab wedding dress

"I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017. She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow.

"As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

Amanda and Chris are now parents to two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, and the family live in Surrey.

