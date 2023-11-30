The M&S secret sale has 25% off gifts & 20% off Christmas trees - top festive savings you need to know about

Everyone knows that Christmas is the most expensive time of the year, and with the Black Friday sales done and dusted, I've been keeping an eye out for any deals that will save me some cash over the festive period.
While Marks & Spencer didn't officially participate in Black Friday, the retailer still has shoppers in mind by dropping secret discounts across its site to help shoppers save big over the Christmas period– and some of the savings are seriously good.
From Christmas trees to luxurious hampers, beauty gift sets, and more, I've scoured the M&S site for the deals that I think are too good to miss – and spoiler alert, several of the products are half-price.
How I chose the best Marks & Spencer deals
- Variety: Whether you're shopping for the perfect gift for a loved one or preparing for the family get-togethers at home, I've chosen a range of deals across food and drink, beauty, home and more.
- Price: I've picked items with a mix of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, so there should be something to suit every budget.
- Discounts: The Christmas period is a time when everyone wants to save money where they can, so everything in this list currently has an offer on, whether it be a 50% saving or free delivery.
50% off Fragrance Society at M&S
M&S has you covered when it comes to Christmas gifts, and some of the beauty gift sets are currently reduced by a huge 50%. The Fragrance Society Collection comes with a Grapefruit & Mandarin candle, a Lime, Grapefruit & Mandarin candle, two cleaning bath and shower gels, an exfoliating body puff and a hand and nail cream, perfectly packaged in a reusable storage tin. It's the perfect treat for a cosy pamper night in.
Free delivery on hampers at M&S
There are so many luxurious hampers available at M&S, and shoppers can get free delivery on all hamper orders right now. Our favourite is the M&S Deluxe Collection Hamper, which comes with a bottle of Cotes du Rhone Villages red wine, a bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco, champagne truffles, chutney, crackers, coffee and more, presented in a stunning classic wicker basket.
25% off food gifts at M&S
The festive food and drink gifts don't stop there, as M&S is offering 25% off selected foodie gifts for Christmas. Whether they're a food lover or just someone that has everything, you can't go wrong with this delicious pantry crate. Pasta, soup, chutneys and crackers are inside, so it's perfect for the savoury savoury foodies.
20% off wine cases at M&S
M&S is offering 20% off selected wine cases right now, and whether you're looking to buy in bulk to save money or you're stocking up for the festive get-togethers – this is a great deal. Pick up three bottles of Bordeaux Merlot and three bottles of Macon Villages for less than £46. Your party guests will thank you!
20% off Christmas trees at M&S
Yet to pick out a Christmas tree? Thankfully for us, M&S is giving 20% off selected Christmas trees right now and this elegant 6ft Pre-Lit Noble Tree is already covered in gorgeous gold lights, saving you time and money. Featuring 200 warm white static LED lights for a soft glow, the easy-to-set-up tree will transform your living room into the cosiest festive space.