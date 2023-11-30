The M&S secret sale has 25% off gifts & 20% off Christmas trees - top festive savings you need to know about

Everyone knows that Christmas is the most expensive time of the year, and with the Black Friday sales done and dusted, I've been keeping an eye out for any deals that will save me some cash over the festive period.

While Marks & Spencer didn't officially participate in Black Friday, the retailer still has shoppers in mind by dropping secret discounts across its site to help shoppers save big over the Christmas period– and some of the savings are seriously good.

From Christmas trees to luxurious hampers, beauty gift sets, and more, I've scoured the M&S site for the deals that I think are too good to miss – and spoiler alert, several of the products are half-price.

How I chose the best Marks & Spencer deals

Whether you're shopping for the perfect gift for a loved one or preparing for the family get-togethers at home, I've chosen a range of deals across food and drink, beauty, home and more. Price: I've picked items with a mix of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, so there should be something to suit every budget.

I've picked items with a mix of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, so there should be something to suit every budget. Discounts: The Christmas period is a time when everyone wants to save money where they can, so everything in this list currently has an offer on, whether it be a 50% saving or free delivery.