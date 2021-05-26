8 best oval engagement rings for the modern bride-to-be

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oval engagement rings are captivating in style and elegance, offering a sophisticated, yet timeless alternative to the classic round cut. An oval cut engagement ring is the go-to style for an elegant, yet classic bride-to-be.

Celebrities who own an oval cut engagement ring

Celebrities and royals alike have been known to opt for oval engagement rings, from Ariana Grande to Blake Lively, Sarah Ferguson and of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning diamond and sapphire ring belonging to the late Princess Diana.

If you want to channel the royal ladies, an oval cut engagement ring is the go-to style for an elegant, yet classic bride.

We've sourced the best places to shop oval engagement rings so you can stun your bride-to-be with a royal-inspired ring they'll want to say yes to.

Shop the top oval engagement rings

Dawn Oval Engagement Ring, £1470, Taylor & Hart

This dazzling oval engagement ring with a diamond centre and fishtail pavé diamond halo is set in platinum. With a hidden ruby set inside the band, this ring bears a touching sentimental value.

Oval Cut Halo Engagement Ring, £5,250, Beaverbrooks

Taking inspiration from timeless, vintage-inspired design and fusing with contemporary trends, this gorgeous platinum diamond oval cut halo ring is simply stunning and can be worn with one of our dazzling silhouette rings for the perfect sparkle.

Rose Gold Oval Engagement Ring, from £1,526, Purely Diamonds

Widely regarded as the celebrity who started the trend, Blake Lively was proposed to by Ryan Reynolds in 2012 with a rose gold engagement ring estimated to be worth around two million dollars. If you're after a Hollywood-approved engagement ring, this stunning rose gold number from Beaverbrooks is a dazzling option.

Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Ring, £2,100, Fraser Hart

If your bride-to-be loves the Duchess's timeless engagement ring, this oval cut sapphire set into a romantic cluster of diamonds is the perfect alternative.

Emmy London Rose Gold Ring, £1299, H. Samuel

This elegant oval cut engagement ring is beautifully crafted in 18ct rose gold, presenting a single sensational oval morganite stone centrepiece, surrounded by sparkling round diamonds.

White Gold Sapphire & Diamond Ring, £1,600, Goldsmiths

As the saying goes, the best things do come in threes. Take your loved one’s breath away with this stunning three stone engagement ring, featuring five sumptuous oval cut Sapphire gem stones strikingly interspersed with brilliant cut diamonds.

Diamond Oval Cut Ring, £4,735, C. W. Sellors

Elegant and classic, this exquisite oval engagement ring features a central brilliant cut solitaire diamond, claw set in solid platinum and framed beautifully by sparkling pave set diamonds. One to be treasured forever.

White Gold Diamond Ring, £11,290, Net-A-Porter

Perfect for the bride who truly wants to stand out, this statement oval engagement ring is cast from 18-karat white gold and topped with a spectacular salt and pepper diamond slice framed by a halo of twinkling, brilliant-cut gems.

