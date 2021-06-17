Princess Sofia's secret proposal and spellbinding engagement ring revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip got engaged in 2014, but to this very day they have kept the location of their secret proposal very private. What we do know is that it took place in a "special place" to them, and Sofia got presented with the most incredible ring!

Prince Carl Philip took it upon himself to design a bespoke jewel for the then Sofia Hellgvist, opting for a round-cut diamond to wow his bride-to-be. The central diamond is surrounded by pavé diamonds, and the double split band also features more sparkling stones.

Prince Carl Philip designed Sofia's gorgeous ring

The dazzling piece and special setting must have done the trick as, of course, she said yes!

Prince Carl Philip's marriage proposal came as a complete surprise to Sofia. The then 35-year-old popped the question in the morning - something of a shock to Sofia as she said she is usually the first to wake.

Talking about the proposal later, the prince admitted: "I woke up several times the night before, I don't know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

The couple announced their engagement in 2014

Carl Phillip and Sofia began dating in 2010 and the royal couple went on to exchange wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June 2015, where Sofia wore a stunning bridal gown crafted by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.

The royal bride looked incredible

The lace sleeves of Sofia's breathtaking gown gave it distinct Kate Middleton vibes and the eye-catching train ensured it had a regal feel.

Now, the couple have three children together, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and their youngest, Prince Julian, who was born in March 2021.

