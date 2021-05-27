8 best halo engagement rings: A complete guide

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Halo engagement rings are perfect for brides-to-be that are looking for some serious sparkle. This style of ring features a centre gemstone which is surrounded by a collection of pavé diamonds, giving it that 'halo' effect. A stunning alternative to the classic solitaire style, it is adored by celebrities all over the world.

Celebrities who own a halo engagement ring

From Eva Longoria to Amy Adams and Emma Roberts, lots of stylish celebrities have opted for a halo engagement ring. Julia Robert's niece set the bar high when she showcased her sensational ring, with a cushion cut diamond in the centre and a gorgeous gold setting.

Emma Roberts has a stunning gold set halo engagement ring

Halo ring history

The halo style ring emerged during the Art Deco movement in the 1920s. This movement focused on patterns and symmetry, which is why the halo of diamonds circling the centre gemstone was so popular. The style reemerged during the Hollywood Glamour period, as the ring perfectly represents glitz and glamour. The setting enables the centre stone to look a lot larger, so it is an amazing option for brides looking to make a statement.

Shop the top halo engagement rings

Emerald cut double halo ring, £3,500, Fraser Hart

No one could say no to this stunning halo engagament ring. Crafted from 18ct white gold, it features an emerald cut diamond embraced by a double halo setting.

Oval cut halo ring, £5,250, Beaverbrooks

If an oval shaped halo engagement ring is more her thing, she will love this vintage-inspired design. With a central oval cut diamond and a polished platinum band, this ring is sure to never go out of style.

Vera Wang diamond halo ring, £2399, Ernest Jones

When it comes to weddings, no one does it quite like Vera Wang. This 18ct halo engagement ring is set with a pear cut diamond centre stone which is surrounded by a double diamond set halo.

Diamond cluster halo ring, £999, Fraser Hart

If you are wanting to make a serious statement, this ring will definitely do the trick. With a cushion cut style of cluster diamonds, a double halo and diamonds on the shoulders of the ring, it is quite literally what dreams are made of.

Yellow diamond halo ring, £2,580, Fraser Hart

For something a little different, why not opt for a yellow halo engagement diamond? Your bride-to-be is bound to feel special when she sees this rare ring.

Gold diamond halo ring, £2,250, Beaverbrooks

Not all halo rings feature platinum bands, there are lots of gold options available as well. We love this modern take on the halo style, featuring a four claw setting and a swirl of channel set diamonds on the shoulder.

Sapphire halo ring, £575, Goldsmiths

If your partner wants to feel like royalty, this sapphire halo engagement ring reminds us a lot of the late Princess Diana's engagement ring, with the emerald cut giving it a modern feel.

Jenny Packham halo ring, £2,000, Goldsmiths

When it comes to engagement rings, sometimes simple is best. This classic style will be timeless, and is bound to compliment any bride-to-be beautifully.

