10 mistakes to avoid when buying an engagement ring online

Whether you're planning a surprise proposal and the quest for a dreamy engagement ring has begun, or you are a couple selecting a special ring together, online shopping for engagement rings has become more popular than ever. Here are the big mistakes to avoid when shopping virtually…

Don't wing it with sizing

Planning an engagement ring purchase in secret can be a tricky process, especially if you don't know your partner's ring size. Dig around in their jewellery drawer for a ring they like to wear and measure up wisely. But do remember that most rings can be adjusted a few sizes either way after purchase.

Don't rush the process

The pros at H. Samuel, advise taking your time with the purchasing process. "You didn’t rush into the decision to propose, so don’t rush the ring choice. An engagement ring is the ultimate symbol of your love and commitment. Make sure to give yourself some time to explore, research and think it over."

Don't miss the chance of virtual appointments

Just because you are ordering online, doesn't mean you can't have an appointment. H. Samuel host a virtual appointment service so you can talk rings from the comfort of your home!

Finding 'the one' can be difficult

Don't be afraid to ask questions

As H. Samuel rightly point out: "You are not supposed to be a diamond expert. We are." They recommend some questions that you may want to ask, including: "What are the 4 C's of diamonds? Why is one ring style more expensive than another? What is the difference between natural and lab-created stones? What are some of the ring trends today?"

18ct three stone engagement ring, £3,999, Ernest Jones

Don't forget to channel your partner's taste

Thinking about your partner's style and fashion sense will help guide you when it comes to selecting the perfect style. H. Samuel advise to "think about the jewellery you've given them in the past" to assist with your decision making. There is even a Create-Your-Own service to design and personalise the perfect ring that incorporates both of your personalities if that takes your fancy.

Don't dodge insurance

When in a jewellery store, ring insurance is something they may offer or advise on, but when buying online it can often be a step you miss out. Engagement rings aren't usually cheap, so it will likely be a piece that you will want to insure.

Don't just focus on the diamond

It can be so easy to get swept up with the quality of the diamond and the look of the design and pay less attention to the metal of the ring itself. Ernest Jones would like to point out: "Some metals may be better suited than others. For instance, yellow gold, rose gold and platinum all require the least amount of upkeep due to the colours that naturally occur from their respective compounds. By contrast, white gold tends to require a little more maintenance and care."

9ct white gold engagement ring, £499, H. Samuel

Don't get overwhelmed by the choice

The likes of Ernest Jones, Beaverbrooks and Goldsmiths have a huge range of engagement ring styles with different diamonds, gems and designs but the advantage of searching online rather than in store is you can use the website filters to channel your search. If you know your partner would love a rose gold ring, for example, you can focus your attention to that section easily.

Don't fear the process

There may be a lot of pressure riding on this one sparkly purchase, but as Ernest Jones pros want to remind you, this is the next chapter in your life and the "diamond experts understand exactly how important this experience" for you. Enjoy it!

Don't forget to check the returns policy

Of course, you hope it's a big yes with no problems at all, but just in case the ring isn't quite right for any reason, you need to be sure that it can be returned. Do check if you will obtain a full refund or if it will be exchange only.

