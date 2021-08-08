Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate 11th wedding anniversary on luxe family holiday The couple were joined by their four children

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are easily one of the most iconic couples in show business. The loved-up duo tied the knot in August 2010, and have just celebrated their 11 year anniversary after over a decade of marriage.

In an adorable Instagram post shared with Ayda's 622k followers, she and Robbie danced together to a David Guetta remix of 'Love Tonight'. The glamorous mother-of-four looked radiant as she opted to go makeup-free and wear her long brunette locks in beachy waves, whilst Robbie sported a vibrant patterned shirt for their boogie.

In a romantic tribute to her husband, Ayda penned: "August 7, 2010 we said ‘I, do’…and 11 years later, I’m still having the best time with my best mate…in love, in like, and in sync. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOOZY".

Fans were quick to comment on the iconic duo's hilarious video, rushing to the comments to share their congratulations. "You're the coolest couple!" wrote one fan, whilst another coined the pair "total legends".

A third fan sweetly wrote: "Happy anniversary to the best couple ever."

The couple danced together in the hilarious video to mark their 11th anniversary

The pair marked their momentous occasion with their children, who are currently enjoying a luxe family holiday in Turkey.

Robbie and Ayda share four beautiful children together: Theodora, eight, Charlton, six, Colette (Coco) two and Beau, one. Although the couple are notoriously private about their children's identity, the couple often share hilarious videos of their antics on Instagram whilst carefully hiding their faces.

Robbie and Ayda on their wedding day in August 2010

Previously, 42-year-old Ayda has opened up about her desire to have more children in the future… though doting dad Robbie may not be as keen. In a candid Instagram post shared earlier this year to mark Beau's first birthday, a very shocked Robbie can be seen holding his son in front of several blue birthday balloons.

"This was Robbie's face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…" wrote Ayda, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

