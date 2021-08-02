Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children are their doubles in cute new photos Teddy and Charlie are their parents' mini-mes

Aw, we do love seeing sweet new photographs of celebrities' children and the latest snaps of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's kids are too adorable – plus they look just like their famous mum and dad!

Mum-of-four Ayda took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share some new pictures and videos of their daughter Teddy and son Charlie.

WATCH: Robbie gives son Charlie a makeover!

"Teddy vs Tarte #likemotherlikedaughter," Ayda captioned the snap of her little girl.

We don't see Teddy's face in the photo, but the eight-year-old still looked the image of her mother in a stylish dress and long, flowing hair as she ate her tarte by a swimming pool.

Ayda and Robbie's daughter Teddy

Six-year-old Charlie looks like a complete mini Robbie in the new clip as he plays a beanbag game on the beach with his mum.

Sporting a very cool Mohican to match his dad's identical hairstyle, Teddy also has what looks like a temporary tattoo at the top of his back – just like his singer dad's.

Charlie with a hairdo like dad's

The family certainly look like they're having a fun summer together!

The previous day, Ayda had shared a video of Robbie shaving Charlie's son into a fashionable Mohican to match his own hairdo.

Robbie's mohawk hairstyle

In the adorable clip, Ayda asks Robbie: "So what's happening, daddy?" to which Robbie responded: "Charlie wants a mohawk."

Proving his talents outside of singing, Robbie skillfully shaved his son's head, as the youngster was seemingly oblivious playing a golf game on his phone.

Ayda didn't share the final result in her clip, but she shared a glimpse on her Stories, with Robbie giving a thumbs up to the camera. The mum-of-four also shared a close-up look of the cut, and captioned it: "'likefatherlifeson."

There seems to be a trend for matching parent-child hairstyles right now – just last week David Beckham bleached and shaved his hair just like his youngest son Cruz, who's gone for a bright pink shaved look.

We wonder who's next…

