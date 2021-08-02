Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children are their doubles in cute new photos

Sophie Hamilton
See new photos of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children Teddy and Charlie, who look just like their famous parents
Aw, we do love seeing sweet new photographs of celebrities' children and the latest snaps of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's kids are too adorable – plus they look just like their famous mum and dad!
Mum-of-four Ayda took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share some new pictures and videos of their daughter Teddy and son Charlie.
"Teddy vs Tarte #likemotherlikedaughter," Ayda captioned the snap of her little girl.
We don't see Teddy's face in the photo, but the eight-year-old still looked the image of her mother in a stylish dress and long, flowing hair as she ate her tarte by a swimming pool.
Ayda and Robbie's daughter Teddy
Six-year-old Charlie looks like a complete mini Robbie in the new clip as he plays a beanbag game on the beach with his mum.
Sporting a very cool Mohican to match his dad's identical hairstyle, Teddy also has what looks like a temporary tattoo at the top of his back – just like his singer dad's.
Charlie with a hairdo like dad's
The family certainly look like they're having a fun summer together!
The previous day, Ayda had shared a video of Robbie shaving Charlie's son into a fashionable Mohican to match his own hairdo.
Robbie's mohawk hairstyle
In the adorable clip, Ayda asks Robbie: "So what's happening, daddy?" to which Robbie responded: "Charlie wants a mohawk."
Proving his talents outside of singing, Robbie skillfully shaved his son's head, as the youngster was seemingly oblivious playing a golf game on his phone.
Ayda didn't share the final result in her clip, but she shared a glimpse on her Stories, with Robbie giving a thumbs up to the camera. The mum-of-four also shared a close-up look of the cut, and captioned it: "'likefatherlifeson."
There seems to be a trend for matching parent-child hairstyles right now – just last week David Beckham bleached and shaved his hair just like his youngest son Cruz, who's gone for a bright pink shaved look.
We wonder who's next…
