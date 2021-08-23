Beyoncé and Jay-Z's secret wedding tribute to each other revealed The Crazy in Love singer got married in 2008

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008, and you may have seen images from their gorgeous wedding day, but did you know that they both have secret tributes in the form of matching tattoos?

It was revealed in The Sun's Fabulous magazine that "they both have a tattoo of the Roman numeral IV on their ring fingers". The reason the number four is significant is because it is the Crazy in Love singer's favourite number.

The publication went on to suggest that "even their first child Ivy, now nine, is thought to have been inspired by IV – the Roman numerals for four."

Their matching wedding tattoos are just one demonstration of how romantic the couple are, and their vow renewal in 2018 was another expression of their love.

For the stunning nuptials, Beyoncé wore the Thelma dress by Galia Lahav, complemented by an endless veil and the outfit altogether cost around $12,000. As described on the brand's website, the dress is "a Victorian wedding gown" that is "corseted with a sheer back" and features "an off-the-shoulder neckline and has a sheer drape silk tulle sleeves".

Beyoncé looked incredible when she renewed her vows with Jay-Z

The couple managed to keep their renewal ceremony completely under wraps until they shared a romantic film on stage at their Run II tour, revealing clips from the magical day. The footage showed Beyoncé looking flawless in her decadent bridal gown, alongside her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a jaw-dropping home

The family live in a huge $90million (£71million) mansion in Bel Air, and when they bought it in 2017 it was the highest-selling transaction in LA as reported by the LA Times!

The estate spans 1.88 acres and the home includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a 15-car garage, a spa, staff quarters, a home cinema, four pools and a basketball court.

