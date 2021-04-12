Beyoncé and mom Tina Knowles have the sweetest thing in common that you probably missed Fans are swooning over it.

It’s no secret that Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles Lawson are incrediby close. They also have a major milestone in common that you may not have realized.

MORE: Beyoncé’s twins are so grown up in new rare family photos

The mother-daughter duo both celebrated their wedding anniversaries this month, with the Black Parade songstress ringing in her 13th anniversary with Jay-Z on April 4, and Tina Knowles Lawson celebrating her 6th anniversary with husband Richard Lawson on Monday.

Tina and her husband Richard tied the knot in 2015

That’s almost exactly one week apart.

To kick hers off, Tina shared a sweet split photo of herself cozying up to Richard, and in one snap he slices into their white anniversary cake.

The famous matriarch’s caption was even more touching.

MORE: Beyoncé stops fans in their tracks in a stunning head-to-toe metallic look

“Six years ago today we got married. We celebrated with the Road Dawgs yesterday! (Right),” the mother-of-two captioned the post. “I have known you for 39 years and you have always been an amazing, compassionate, kind, brilliant man. Full of love and Talent and optimism! I have learned a lot from you!”

“The most important lesson is to not take life and myself so seriously! to be free, to laugh, dance, to be silly sometimes, to be human and unapologetic,” she continued. “Thank you baby for contributing to my happiness! I love you more each day Happy Anniversary !! @mrrichardlawson”.

Queen Bey wowed at her anniversary dinner

When Beyoncé celebrated her anniversary, she and Jay-Z went all out, hopping on a private jet to Las Vegas.

The Black Is King co-creator made jaws drop with a flash of her metallic, bejeweled cat-eye Christian Cowan x Le Specs frames when she popped up on Instagram on Saturday night serving a major dose of fierce in black and red tweed micro shorts and a matching blazer.

RELATED: All the secret details of Beyoncé's showstopping Grammys mini dress

MORE: Taylor Swift reveals sweet gift she received from Beyonce

The superstar singer rocked the look for her celebratory date night with her husband, and she showed it off in a series of photos in three different posts.

In one of the snaps, Bey revealed the whole ensemble as she propped up her leg and pouted her lips, unveiling black sheer stockings, crystallized oversized hoops, and a bejeweled choker and clutch she teamed with the look.

Bey and Jay celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas

To take things up a notch, the Savage songstress completed the outfit with a pair of red satin pumps tied with a black bow.

Beyoncé not only gave fans a glimpse of herself ascending the stairs to her private jet, but also a look at their romantic dinner - which started with baskets of crusty bread, cheese, and olives. She also shared a snap of a heart topped latte sitting next to a napkin emblazoned with Cipriani, a popular upscale Italian restaurant.

Jay-Z also joined her in a boomerang selfie, rocking black shades and cozying up with his ladylove as she playfully stuck out her tongue.

Beyonce’ and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4th, 2008, and went on to welcome their three adorable children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Carter, 3.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.