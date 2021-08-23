Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals where he'll marry Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez spoke out about his wedding plans with Gemma Atkinson on Sunday.

As part of an 'Ask me anything' on Instagram, the star's fans inquired about their nuptials, asking: "Will you marry Gemma in Bilbao or in the UK. Have you set a date yet?"

Gorka kept the details under wraps by sharing a snap of his stunning fiancée ​sipping a drink and simply answering: "YES! YES! YES! Will marry her anywhere.

Since the dancing star's family continues to live in Spain, fans have assumed that Gorka and Gemma may choose a destination wedding there – once all travel restrictions have eased.

However, former Hollyoaks star Gemma has previously confessed they do plan to host their wedding abroad, but it's likely to be somewhere between the UK and Spain.

The Strictly star was asked about his wedding plans

When Steph McGovern asked Gemma about their wedding on Steph's Packed Lunch, she replied: "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad."

The 36-year-old added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway.

Gorka and Gemma got engaged on Valentine's Day

"That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they shared the happy news that they are engaged with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting a sparkling diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

