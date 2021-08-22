Sophie Anderton marries Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill: exclusive wedding photos

Supermodel Sophie Anderton has exclusively shared her wedding pictures with HELLO! magazine. The 44-year-old, who first shot to fame as the face of Gossard bras in the 1990s, married her new husband, Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz 'Kaz' Balinski-Jundzill, in a romantic country wedding in Ireland.

READ: 5 most expensive celebrity weddings revealed

"Love comes into your life when you're not looking for it," says Sophie who looked radiant in an ivory lace wedding gown designed by Irish couturier Helen Cody. "I've waited all my life to meet the person I wanted to marry. Although I've loved, I've never been in love until now."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! weddings

Having postponed their big day three times due to the pandemic and family illness, the couple finally said 'I do' on 5 August in an intimate civil ceremony in the pretty village of Laragh, followed by a wedding reception at their spectacular family home, Glendalough House, a former shooting lodge with a 1400-acre estate.

READ: Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding broke with 300-year royal tradition

GALLERY: The Loose Women stars' most dreamy wedding dresses

Sophie and Kaz tied the knot in Ireland

Kaz's children from his two previous marriages played leading roles in the ceremony, with eldest daughter Ella - an actress who starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in the 2019 film Charlie's Angels, and whose mother is TV chef Lorraine Pascale - acting as ring bearer.

Kaz, 53, who works in the extractive oil industry, reveals to the magazine that he was overcome with emotion at the intimate ceremony. "When I saw Sophie, I was in such awe of her that I had to keep looking away to stop myself from crying."

The bride changed into a second dress for the reception

The newlyweds then hosted a wonderful al fresco wedding reception in a marquee in the grounds of their family's country residence, where the bride changed into another bespoke ivory tiered dress, also designed by Helen Cody, and they shared their first dance to Taylor Swift's Lover.

"It was the happiest day of my life," smiles Sophie, who is planning a blessing and a big celebration party next year, for those who were unable to attend the nuptials. "I never thought marriage was on the cards for me – in fact my nickname was the runaway bride - but Kaz kept telling me it would suit me, and he was right."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.