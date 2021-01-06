Beyoncé’s engagement ring is 28x more expensive than Meghan Markle’s - prices revealed Both couples worked with celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz

Research conducted by jewellery retailers EST1897 has revealed that Beyoncé has the third most expensive celebrity engagement ring in the world (only being topped by Elizabeth Taylor and Mariah Carey). The singer's huge diamond comes in at an estimated value of $5million (£3.9million) – which is 28 times more expensive than the £134,500 price tag associated with Meghan Markle's engagement ring.

When Jay-Z was proposing to Beyoncé, it is not surprising that he sought jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, the most popular choice for the Hollywood A-list. Beyoncé's gigantic ring includes an 18-carat flawless emerald-cut diamond.

Beyoncé's jaw-dropping ring is worth a fortune

Although when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, he designed the ring himself and it was made by Cleave and Company, but Meghan has since upgraded her ring with the help of Lorraine Schwartz.

The Duchess of Sussex has added to its value by swapping the plain gold band for a delicate diamond one. In addition, Meghan received a matching eternity ring from Prince Harry to mark their one-year anniversary.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring is worth around £134,000

In Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain: "On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's.

Meghan has updated her ring since getting married

"The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

