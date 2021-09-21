Why Prince Charles' wedding to Duchess Camilla was postponed The couple were due to marry on 8 April

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot on 9 April 2005 – but did you know their royal wedding actually had to be postponed?

Months of meticulous planning go into huge royal occasions such as this, so it may surprise some fans to hear that their nuptials had to be delayed by one day.

The couple's dedication and civil service were due to take place on 8 April, but they were postponed so that Prince Charles could represent the Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in Vatican City.

Speaking of the flower arrangements at their wedding, royal florist Simon Lycett told HELLO!: "We always try to have our flowers be on point for the actual day and time of the event. There was a bit of a white-knuckle ride to try and make sure that everybody was keeping everything fresh and perfect."

Charles and Camilla got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple were due to marry on 8 April 2005

The latter was attended by the likes of the Queen and Prince Philip, who also hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle later that day.

It was also reported that their wedding almost didn't go ahead for another reason – Camilla was feeling unwell on the morning of her big day.

According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla was suffering from a serious bout of sinusitis, which meant her friends were worried she wouldn’t be well enough to walk down the aisle.

They had a civil ceremony followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel

Lucia Santa Cruz, the woman who introduced Prince Charles and Camilla to each other, said: "She was really ill, stressed.

"She literally couldn’t get out of bed."

Luckily, the wedding did go ahead, with the bride looking beautiful in a cream silk chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson and a wide-brimmed straw hat by Philip Treacy, before changing into a pale blue chiffon gown with a long-sleeved, gold-embroidered coat over the top.

The nuptials took place a few months after Clarence House made the official announcement that Prince Charles was to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, the daughter of the late Major Bruce Middleton Hope Shand and the late Hon Rosalind Maud Shand.

Camilla met the royal in 1970 and dated him before her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles three years later. She welcomed children Tom and Laura Parker Bowles with Andrew before the couple split in 1995.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, had sons Prince William and Prince Harry with Princess Diana.

