The Queen's rule-breaking white outfit on Duchess Camilla's wedding day

Royal ladies are guaranteed to step out in show-stopping gowns on their wedding day, but one colour we can normally assume is reserved for the bride is white – this was not the case for Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

On 9 April 2005, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall before holding a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Although it is customary for guests to avoid any white clothing to prevent upstaging the bride, Camilla's mother-in-law the Queen waived this rule and stepped out in a stunning pale ensemble as she attended the latter with her late husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty was pictured in a creamy white coat and hat with a subtle yellow fleck, teamed with black gloves, and a matching bag and shoes. It was a departure from the usual bold colours the monarch has worn to other nuptials, including her lemon yellow outfit for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding and her radiant lime green look for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day.

The bride wore a cream silk chiffon dress for her civil ceremony

The Queen's choice of outfit for her son's nuptials could have been because it didn't clash with Duchess Camilla's second wedding dress, which was pale blue.

It is tradition for brides to wear white dresses, a trend thought to have been started by Queen Victoria in 1840, but Camilla opted for two more unconventional outfits which were both designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.

The bride looked elegant for the civil ceremony, wearing a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat and a wide-brimmed straw hat by Philip Treacy.

Camilla changed into a pale blue gown for the blessing

She later changed into a blue chiffon gown with a long-sleeved, gold-embroidered coat over the top that matched her gold feathered hat by the same milliner.

This marked both of the royals' second weddings – between 1973 and 1995, the Duchess was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she shares children Laura and Tom, while Charles was married to his late wife Princess Diana from 1981 and 1996, during which time they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

