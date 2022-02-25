Why Duchess Camilla changed royal title following Prince Charles wedding

The Queen recently delighted her son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall by endorsing Camilla as the future Queen Consort. But on the subject of royal titles, why is she not currently known as the Princess of Wales?

Charles and Camilla – who had both been previously married – had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel on 9 April 2005. Ever since their big day, it was decided that Camilla would use her husband's secondary designation of Cornwall.

As the Prince of Wales' spouse, she is technically Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, but the title was strongly associated with Charles' first wife Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their wedding day in 2005

Royal historian and founder of Royal Musings blog, Marlene Koenig, wrote: "Camilla is HRH The Princess of Wales, but she is styled as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. I believe the decision to use Cornwall was done to appease the Dianamanics. I think it is silly to not style Camilla as HRH The Princess of Wales."

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has also explained that, at the time of Charles and Camilla's wedding, Clarence House announced that Camilla would be known as a Princess Consort when Charles becomes King to appease the public.

Princess Diana was known as the Princess of Wales

"She is technically the Princess of Wales but has never used the title," said Emily. "At the time of her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, Clarence House said the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became King. Memories of his divorce and the tragic death of Princess Diana meant the public were not receptive to the idea of her becoming Queen at that time."

But in the years since then, the Duchess has earned widespread respect and admiration for her charitable work and loyalty to the royal family. On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen released her deeply personal statement, expressing her wishes for the monarchy in future.

Camilla will become known as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

