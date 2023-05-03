King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's most affectionate moments caught on camera

Public displays of affection are rare to see when it comes to the royal family, with the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla remaining very professional while carrying out their royal duties.
However, the latter have shared meaningful looks, held hands and even leaned in for a kiss in front of the cameras since getting married in April 2005. As the country prepares to celebrate King Charles' coronation on 6 May, we look back at all of the monarch's sweetest PDAs with Camilla over the years…
After confessing to an affair during his marriage with Princess Diana, Charles kept his relationship with Camilla largely private for years. One of the first times we saw the couple showing affection was in 2001 when Camilla – who was a patron of the National Osteoporosis Society – welcomed Charled to an event at Somerset House with a kiss on the cheek.
They may have avoided the traditional wedding day kiss, but the newlywed royal couple still looked cosy linking arms as they emerged from their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005.
However, they were spotted sharing a celebratory kiss later that year after Charles won a polo match at Cirencester.
The King put a protective arm around a smiling Queen Consort Camilla as he sang happy birthday to her at the National Parks Big Picnic celebration in 2019.
Some may say Charles and Camilla were clinging onto one another for balance while making imprints of their feet at St Michael's Mount, but we like to think it was also a show of solidarity.
Affection comes in many forms, as Charles proved when he thoughtfully helped his wife fasten her protective face mask at Royal Ascot in 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Prince looked unaware of the cameras as he helped Camilla disembark HMS Illustrious in Portsmouth back in 2014.
Like any couple, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are glad to be reunited after spending time apart. This was evident in 2017 when they greeted each other in Singapore with a rare public kiss ahead of their royal visit to southeast Asia and India.
Charles placed a hand on Camilla's back as they shared a giggle while she played bowls during a visit to Bromham in 2007.
It looks as though Charles automatically reached out for his wife's hand as they enjoyed a walk through the Botanical Gardens in Rio De Janeiro in 2009.
The royals were the picture of wedded bliss the month after they got married. They couldn't contain their smiles as they clung onto one another after losing their footing during a walkabout on the island of St Mary's in the Scilly Isles in 2005.
The King was a perfect gentleman as he carried out his duties at his son Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, offering his arm to not only Camilla but also Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
Supporting one another during the tough aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles put a loving arm on the Queen Consort's back as they viewed floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace.