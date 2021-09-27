Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.

REVEALED: Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

The couple had a rather unconventional wedding, inviting a grand total of just four wedding guests – and two of them were their own children!

Daniel and Rachel said 'I do' in New York and had two family friends as their witnesses and then also in attendance were their two children, the then-18-year-old Ella who is Daniel's child from a previous relationship with Fiona Loudon, and the then-four-year-old Henry who Rachel shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the new James Bond trailer with Daniel Craig

The lowkey wedding was the complete opposite of what many A-list couples opt for, graviting towards lavish venues, drawing up star-studded guestlists and going all out with everything from décor to dresses.

As you may have gathered, fans have seen no photographs from the nuptials, but we are sure the actors looked incredible (as always).

The couple have been married since 2011

The pared-back ceremony certainly suited both parties and their long and happy marriage is testament to their special bond.

MORE: Celebrity men who look better with age: From George Clooney to Daniel Craig

RELATED: Rachel Weisz explains why she keeps marriage to Daniel Craig private

Daniel and Rachel have a daughter together

In an interview with ES magazine, Rachel got candid about marriage, surprisingly revealing that she thought it would never happen for her. "I never thought I would get married," she openly said. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Rachel shares a son with ex-partner Darren Aronofsky

The couple now have another child together, but they prefer to keep her out of the limelight and have not disclosed her name in public.

Although the pair are quite private with their family lives, Daniel did make one thing clear when it comes to family values. Speaking to Candis magazine, Daniel revealed: "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.