Sabrina Percy looks regal as she marries Phineas Page – exclusive photos The model's bridal outfit was very sentimental

Sabrina Percy, a relative of the 12th Duke of Northumberland, married her fiancé Phineas Page in a beautiful ceremony in London’s Chelsea Old Church, and the photos have been shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Looking stunning as always, the 31-year-old model opted for a bespoke ivory gown complete with a square neckline and puff sleeves. She paired her elegant lace wedding dress with matching pumps and a floor-length veil, all designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Sabrina paid tribute to her family by adding some special heirlooms to her outfit, including a sparkling diamond bracelet – gifted from the Duke of Wellington and passed down through the generations to her father Richard – and diamond and aquamarine earrings, given to Sabrina’s mother Deborah by her step-grandfather, the Marquess of Bute.

"My jewellery provided the traditional old, new, borrowed and blue element of my bridal attire, and when I set out wearing it in my dress, I felt very calm," the psychological life coach told HELLO!.

Phineas, who cut a dapper figure in a morning suit by New & Lingwood, was delighted with her choice of outfit – particularly her shoes!

"She looked incredibly beautiful, and I was overjoyed to have her standing next to me.

"I was also secretly relieved that she had decided to wear flat shoes instead of heels," he continued. "At six foot two she’s an inch taller than me!"

The model looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana lace wedding dress and matching pumps

Sabrina said she was not necessarily planning to wear her bridal pumps, adding that it "was a last-minute decision."

She explained: "At the rehearsal I wore my D&G white stilettos, but on the morning of the wedding I opted for flats, which were far more comfortable on the London cobbles."

After postponing their wedding twice due to the pandemic, Sabrina and restaurant brand manager Phineas, 38, said 'I do' in front of 170 guests, including Sabrina’s grandmother the Dowager Marchioness of Bute, Lady Violet Manners, Lily Worcester, Isabel Getty, Amber Le Bon and Hum Fleming, great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

Sabrina and Phineas tied the knot in London before honeymooning in Majorca

She was also joined by her three bridesmaids – Amber, daughter of musician Simon and model Yasmin Le Bon, Isabel, great-granddaughter of J Paul Getty, and Carlene Kuschke – in emerald-green dresses.

"It was the happiest, most exciting day of our lives," said Sabrina, as she and Phineas honeymooned in Majorca.

The couple first met seven years ago through their mutual friend David Tollemache, but Phineas revealed: "Because of the age gap, it was several years before I asked her to marry me."

When he popped the question on Christmas Day last year, the entrepreneur presented Sabrina with four stunning antique rings in her stocking, including a traditional emerald-cut diamond engagement ring Phineas designed himself.

