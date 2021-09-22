Jess Wright poses with bridesmaid Michelle Keegan on wedding day – in stunning outfits The TV star had 12 bridesmaids

Jessica Wright was a beautiful bride when she married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca, but did you spot her bridal party?

MORE: Inside Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's stunning Spanish wedding

Among her 12 bridesmaids were her younger sister Natalya, and her three sisters-in-law: Michelle Keegan, (Mark Wright's wife), Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

They wore off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns, complete with ruched waists and floor-length skirts, from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection. All of the bridesmaids wore their hair in chic low buns with curls framing their faces and accessorised with Pandora jewellery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan Given Special Role In Sister-in-law Jess Wright's Wedding

"I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess, 36, told HELLO! Magazine. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

After getting married at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, the newlyweds headed to Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat, to host their wedding reception. Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! showed Jess, William, Mark and Michelle outside the venue, with the bride wearing her second dress of the three – a Vivienne Westwood strapless gown.

READ: Jess Wright shares behind-the-scenes wedding photo with mother for heartfelt reason

RELATED: Exclusive: Jess Wright reveals her wedding day will be ‘overwhelming and emotional’

The bridesmaids, including Michelle Keegan, wore off-the-shoulder gowns

Earlier, she stepped out in a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, which she said described as "regal looking with a modern twist." Jess later changed into a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she said.

Jess in her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress

Jess went on to praise her brother Mark, who acted as master of ceremonies, and her bridesmaids for helping her through her big day.

"I couldn't have done it without my sister Nadia by my side, she has been an absolute rock, my angel, or my glam team who make me feel my best, all my bridesmaids and my family," she gushed.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan parties at Jess Wright's post wedding bash - in an unreal outfit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.