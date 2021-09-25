Secret Gogglebox weddings and engagements

Gogglebox features many happily married couples, from Stephen Webb and his hairdresser husband Daniel Lustig to Anne and Ken who have been married for over 50 years, but some of the stars have off-screen husbands and wives. Here are the stars you may not know are engaged or married…

Jenny Newby

Jenny and Lee pictured with Lee's partner Stephen

Jenny and Lee always appear together from their caravan site in Hull, but although the pair often get mistaken for partners, they are in fact just friends. Jenny has a husband called Ray, who doesn’t feature on the show, and Lee’s partner of 26 years, Stephen only made a brief cameo once.

Pete Sandiford

Pete is now married to wife Paige

Pete Sandiford, who appears on screen with his sister Sophie, is married to Paige Yeomans, and he proudly wore his wedding ring at the NTAs.

Backstage at the show, Pete also touched on the other happy news that he has recently become a father for the first time. "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!," he explained, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Baasit Siddiqui

Baasit and Melissa had a beautiful wedding day

Baasit Siddiqui appears on the show with his father Sid and brother Umar, and he often speaks about his children Amelia and Theodore. They do not feature on screen, and nor does his wife Melissa.

Late last year Baasit used his family Instagram (@thesiddiquis) to mark eight years of marriage with throwback wedding snaps. Alongside two photographs from the day, and a picture of them with their children, Baasit wrote: "Wow! I can’t believe me and @melissasiddiqui have been married for eight years!

"Lots and lots of ups and the occasional down but I couldn’t be more happy and proud to be married to the brightest, prettiest and most loving lady ever. “Me & the little ones love you loads. Thank you for being amazing Mel. Love you so much xxx"

Sid Siddiqui

Sid's wife doesn't appear on the hit show

Although you never see Sid's wife Nasreen, the couple have been married for 40 years! As well as Baasit and Umar, they share two daughters and a third son Raza, who occasionally makes an appearance on the show.

Evie Woerdenweber

In 2020, Evie Woerdenweber, who used to appear on the show with her parents Viv and Ralph, announced her happy engagement news.

The star wrote on Twitter: "[Three] wonderful years together. He proposed and I said yes! Bring on the wedding planning!" and she included an image of her proudly showing off her gorgeous ring.

