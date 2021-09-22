James Middleton and Alizée's sweet wedding photo with special guests revealed The couple's two pet dogs had very special roles

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet not only tied the knot in front of their close family and friends, but also their beloved pet dogs.

One snap from their big day, which took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Côte d'Azur, shows the couple during their vows – with their two guests of honour.

Sitting on yellow chairs as they completed the formalities at the town hall, James and Alizée held hands while spaniel Ella and golden retriever Mabel sat underneath the mayor's desk, which was simply topped with white flowers.

Pet pooch Ella, who James credited for introducing him to his future wife, had a white ribbon tied around her neck as she held her head up to the couple's hands.

Kate Middleton's brother and his wife brought just two of their five dogs to France for the special occasion, leaving Zulu, Inka, Luna and Nala at home, and they had a very special role in their wedding day.

The couple's two dogs, Ella and Mabel, were in attendance

"Ella and Mabel were the flower girls," James told HELLO! Magazine, adding: "We did start the day with a swim in the sea with the dogs."

Alizée was wearing white gloves with her hair tied half up, while the Bardot neckline of her dress was visible.

The frock acted as her 'something borrowed' as it previously belonged to her mother-in-law Carole Middleton who wore it for her own wedding 41 years earlier.

Carole and Michael Middleton were in attendance, as well as James' siblings the Duchess of Cambridge, with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace.

Alizee's wedding dress was borrowed from Carole Middleton

Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, James wrote in The Telegraph: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

HELLO! is making a donation to James’s charity Pets As Therapy in exchange for these exclusive photographs. Visit petsastherapy.org.