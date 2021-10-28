Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies Will Smith sex life comments after causing confusion The Gotham star has been married since 1997

Jada Pinkett Smith caused a stir when she got candid about her sex life with husband Will Smith during a recent episode of her Facebook Live series Red Table Talk.

The 50-year-old sat down with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, with the topic of discussion turning to maintaining intimacy with her spouse after decades of marriage. However, it seems Jada didn't appreciate her words being twisted, with many reports suggesting she claimed to struggle to maintain a sex life with her husband.

WATCH: Will Smith posts adorable tribute to wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Clearing up any confusion, Jada insisted she and Will have no trouble being intimate.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jada posted a screenshot of a recent tweet, in which she wrote: "Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

"Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you."

On the show, Jada opened up about the importance of communicating your desires with your partner, something she does with her husband of 23 years.

Will and Jada have been married for almost 24 years

She said: "You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same...I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."

Last month, Will confirmed in an interview with GQ magazine that he and Jada are in an open marriage, admitting they decided against monogamy because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?" he said.

The couple share two children, while Will has another son from a previous relationship

"And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison."

