Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young reveals surprising and heartfelt detail from wedding to Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has revealed that she and husband Tarek El Moussa recited vows to each other and then to his two children at their Montecito wedding.

The 34-year-old wed Tarek on 23 October in front of 150 guests and has now shared gorgeous details including the decision to write their own vows for each other before turning to Tarek's children Taylor and Brayden and reciting vows to them.

"They came up while we were at the altar and stood with us," Tarek shared. "And that's the first time we were officially, legally a family of four, so that was very special."

Tarek welcomed his children with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Heather also shared that she couldn't stop crying in the moments before she walked down the aisle, bawling in her father's arms because she was "more nervous than I've ever been in my life".

Reality star Heather added that she was "nervous with anticipation of walking towards Tarek".

The blended family recited vows to each other

"I was standing with my dad, and I started bawling, crying. And obviously, I'm about to walk down the aisle to Tarek, so I don't want my makeup to be ruined," she told People magazine.

"I kept saying, 'I can't do this. I can't do this.' Because I just couldn't control my tears."

Heather and her father walked down the aisle to an original song composed by their officiant and Tarek's longtime friend Roger Behle.

"Walking down the aisle with my dad was always a dream of mine," Heather added. "I hate that I'm saying this, but I wanted him to see me walk down the aisle and become a wife before he passes away. It was a very special moment to me, because I never knew I was going to find my soulmate. And I know my parents want nothing more than for me to be with a man that protects me and loves me like Tarek does. Having my dad walk me down the aisle and hand me off to my husband was everything."

Heather with her father before the ceremony

Heather wore a long-sleeve corset dress from Israeli designer Galia Lahav - the same designer as co-star Christine Quinn - and clear heels from Amina Muaddi.

The pair did not do a 'first look' before the ceremony, so Tarek's first moments of seeing Heather were as she walked down the aisle, blowing her a kiss.

"It was magical. She looked so beautiful," he shared.

Heather opted for a black wedding cake

Flip or Flop star Tarek, 40, proposed to Heather in July 2020 as the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island.

He popped the question at the Descano Beach Club at sunset – and it was a total surprise to Heather, who walked down a beach path lined with candles and petals to find Tarek waiting on one knee.

