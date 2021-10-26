Who is DWTS' Derek Hough's girlfriend Hayley Erbert and are they engaged? All we know The couple met on tour with Julianne Hough

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are one of our favourite couples to have come out of Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancers have been in a happy relationship since 2015 and constantly delight fans with their sensational performances and insights into their romance thanks to their YouTube channel, which they launched during the height of the pandemic.

WATCH: Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction

While Derek is no stranger to fame, Hayley's star power has sky-rocketed over the years – but what do we know about her beyond her time on DWTS, and will she and Derek ever get engaged? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Derek Hough's girlfriend Hayley Erbert?

Hayley Erbert is from Topeka, Kansas, and has been dancing since she was three years old. She is trained in all styles of dance and while she was still in high school, she competed in season ten of So You Think You Can Dance and made it to the top three females.

Hayley is also a trained dancer

Hayley has performed in countless award shows and in film, dancing alongside stars such as Pitbull, Carrie Underwood, and Paula Abdul. In addition to being a dancer and a trained gymnast, Hayley also placed second for Miss Kansas in the 2013 Miss Teen USA pageant.

Hayley was a troupe dancer in six seasons of Dancing with the Stars before announcing in 2019 that she would not be returning to the show.

When did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet?

Derek and Hayley first met after she was hired as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. During this time, she was spotted by a DWTS producer who cast her as a troupe dancer on the show, and by 2015, Derek and Hayley were romantically linked.

The couple have been dating since 2015

The pair live together in California with their four rescue animals and often share loved-up posts on social media, giving fans an insight into their relationship.

Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018, Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

Is Derek Hough engaged?

Derek and Hayley often spark engagement rumours with their loved-up posts on social media, but so far, he has yet to pop the question. After his sister, Julianne Hough's wedding in 2017, E! asked Derek if he might be next. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he said.

"It was a wonderful week to be with [Hayley] and experience love." He added, "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, 'Who knows?' You feel the love."

Derek has no plans to propose to Hayley yet

Earlier this month, Derek even joked that he couldn't propose to Hayley because he is already married – to Shania Twain!

Derek shared a fun video of himself pretending to ask Shania to marry him in a dance routine.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Marriage? People keep asking me when I’m gonna propose to @hayley.erbert but the truth is I’m already married. To @shaniatwain. Yep! And I’ve been trying to get ahold of her to sign papers for a while now…"

That's not to say Derek hasn't thought about proposing to Hayley. In 2018, he was asked by Ryan Seacrest if he ever thinks about getting engaged, to which Derek replied: "Yeah, sometimes. Sometimes… my time will come. We'll see when it happens."

Derek and Hayley often share loved-up photos on Instagram

Why did Hayley Erbert leave DWTS?

In 2019, Hayley shared the sad news that she was cut from the 28th season of the show. Sharing a post on Instagram, she penned at the time: "As some of you may already know, I unfortunately will not be a part of DWTS this season. The past 3.5 years have been the most incredible journey for me.

"To have been a part of this show for 7 seasons, 4 tours, and a mentor on DWTS Juniors is beyond anything I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, I adore you all and would not be where I am without your love.

Derek and Hayley have performed together on DWTS

"I want to wish everyone in my dancing fam the best of luck this season! They all will kill it as usual! As sad as I am to not be a part of this season, life has decided to guide me in a different direction, and I am excited to see where it will take me. Much love."

She has since returned to the show to dance with Derek for special performances, the most recent being a thrilling Tango on the 30th season's Horror Night.

