Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith's open marriage revelation The couple have been married for almost 24 years

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a telling message on Monday following her husband Will Smith's confession that they are in an open marriage.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star opened up about their unconventional relationship, admitting they decided against monogamy in their marriage because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

MORE: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's jaw-dropping £32.3million mansion

Will, who wed Jada in 1997, explained to GQ magazine that "marriage for us can't be a prison", and that both he and his wife had engaged in other relationships over the years, although he did not go into detail about his.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith shares adorable tribute to Jada Pinkett Smith

While Jada didn't mention Will's interview directly, she did take to Instagram soon after to share a message about learning to "receive all the precious love".

She wrote: "It's so easy to forget how this Universe is abundant with unlimited amounts of Precious Love for each and every one of us.

"May every cell in our hearts learn to receive all the Precious Love the Great Divine has in store for us all."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith's engagement ring from Will Smith cost more than a Ferrari

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will and Jada have been married for almost 27 years

Last year, Jada was linked to rapper August Alsina, who claimed the couple had a relationship after seeking Will's permission.

Despite initially denying the claims, she later admitted during her web show, Red Table Talk, that an "entanglement" had occurred.

Explaining their decision to open up their marriage, Will told GQ: "Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?

The couple share two children, while Will has another son from a previous relationship

"And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

He continued: "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.

"And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.