Meghan Markle's beachfront wedding with ex-husband – unearthed photo and details The Duchess of Sussex was married before meeting Prince Harry

In 2018, Meghan Markle became one of the first divorcée's to marry into the British royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex – who now lives in Montecito with her husband and their children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – was formerly married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2010 to 2013. Details of Meghan and Harry's wedding day are well-known, from her Givenchy wedding dress to their beautiful ceremony at Windsor Castle, but the same cannot be said of her first wedding. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Duchess Meghan's former husband...

Who is Meghan Markle's ex-husband?

Trevor Engelson is an American actor and producer. He was born in New York but is based in Los Angeles. His most renowned film credits include Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson on their wedding day

How did Meghan Markle meet Trevor Engelson?

The pair met in 2004 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2010.

Where was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

Meghan and Trevor Engelson married in Jamaica, with a beachfront ceremony at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios. The event was reportedly a four-day affair, with 107 family and friends in attendance.

When was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot on 10 September 2011, when Meghan was 30 and Trevor was 35.

When did Meghan Markle get divorced?

Meghan and Trevor Engelson's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013, after citing "irreconcilable differences".

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson one month after getting married

Why did Meghan Markle get divorced?

It is believed that Meghan's role on Suits came between her and Trevor, as she was required to film in Toronto, while Trevor worked in Los Angeles. The divorce was finalised in August 2013.

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of Meghan, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

