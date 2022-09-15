11 breathtaking celebrity and royal wedding veils: The Queen, Princess Kate, Hailey Bieber & more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wedding dresses are at the top of the shopping list for brides-to-be, but don't forget the veil! They may be mistaken for an outdated tradition by some, but if you find the right one for you it will elevate your bridal look to breathtaking heights! Just look at the Duchess of Sussex's sheer 16-foot veil - and who could forget our late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's gown.

From Kate Moss' hippy chic style veil to Princess Kate's dramatic fairytale-esque arrival at Westminster Abbey, we look back at some of the most memorable celebrity and royal wedding veils…

WATCH: Look back at the most beautiful royal wedding dresses

The Queen

The Queen accessorised her Norman Hartnell dress with a tulle veil

Queen Elizabeth's bespoke Norman Hartnell wedding dress featured a 13-foot train and was accessorised with a complementing tulle veil secured in place by the diamond fringe tiara. Allowing her beautiful embroidered dress to take centre stage, Her Majesty's veil was significantly shorter than her train.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss donned a 1920s-style veil on her big day

Kate Moss channelled Gatsby glamour at her wedding to Jamie Hince, where she wore a John Galliano dress with a 1920s-style lace Juliet cap veil, made of pure silk tulle. The veil featured intricate embroidery and sequin and bead embellishment to complement her gorgeous gown.

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate's veil was hand-embroidered with flowers

Made of silk ivory tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, the Princess of Wales's veil was the perfect accessory to her lace wedding dress, carried here by her sister Pippa Middleton. Both dresses were designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's veil featured statement embroidery

Justin Bieber's bride Hailey got fans talking with her dramatic wedding veil, which was embroidered with the words 'Til Death Do Us Part!' at the bottom. The perfect addition to her gorgeous Off-White lace wedding dress, if you ask us.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney's gown was a gothic era dream

Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino was an intimate affair - however, the bride's veil was fit for a Cathedral.

The reality star wore haute couture Dolce & Gabbana and her traditional gothic era white lace gown featured the most intricate embroidery and was a true work of art. Kourtney's veil featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary, which is based on Barker's head tattoo, and included the words, "family loyalty respect."

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's veil was five metres long

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding veil was made from silk tulle and measured five metres long. Meghan incorporated some sentimental touches into her veil; not only did she have a small piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry stitched within, she also paid homage to each of the Commonwealth countries with hand-embroidered flowers to represent them all on the trim.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's veil was 75-foot long

Could this be the longest wedding veil we've ever seen? Priyanka Chopra's veil was a jaw-dropping 75-foot long and required several members of her wedding party to carry it down the aisle at her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.

Ciara

Ciara's veil featured a special personalised detail

Ciara's exquisite wedding dress, designed by Peter Dundas at Robert Cavalli, was accessorised with an incredible tulle veil that featured a special detail – the couple's initials 'R.C.W' subtly embroidered near the bottom of her dress.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's veil barely fit inside her carriage

The Princess of Wales' veil was so long that it barely fit inside her carriage! Using a total of 153 yards of tulle and measuring even longer than her 25-foot train, it ensured Princess Diana made a dramatic entrance at St Paul's Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles.

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline of Monaco added fresh flowers to her bridal headpiece

We're getting Princess Leia vibes from Princess Caroline of Monaco's striking wedding veil, in the best possible way. Grace Kelly's daughter accessorised her Christian Dior gown with a pretty garland of white blossoms on the crown of her head, underneath a fingertip-length veil.

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly's veil was embellished with thousands of seed pearls

Princess Caroline's mum, Grace Kelly, also wore a show-stopping veil on her own wedding day. Covered with appliqued lace lovebirds and thousands of seed pearls, the veil was created out of 90 yards of tulle and had a circular silhouette that skimmed the bride's elbows before dropping down to the floor.

