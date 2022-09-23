Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's special nod to parents' marriage The Duke and Duchess got married in May 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have got married almost one year before their eldest son Archie Harrison was born, but that hasn't stopped him from recognising their relationship.

The little boy, three, moved into his sprawling Montecito home, thought to be worth £11.2million, with his parents in June 2020 after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals and relocated to the United States. During the house hunting process, Meghan revealed that her husband fell in love with the grounds of their family home and pointed out one sweet feature that paid tribute to the couple's close bond.

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Duchess Meghan said in a recent interview with The Cut. "See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' "

Apparently, this message was passed on to their son, with Meghan making the sweet admission: "And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" How adorable!

The family-of-four live in Montecito

Meghan and Harry first met at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London in summer 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. After enjoying dinner on their second date at the same Soho establishment, authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed a friend shared: "Harry knew they would be together at that point. She was ticking every box fast."

In November 2017, Kensington Palace announced the couple were engaged to be married. They went on to tie the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, before hosting a private evening reception for guests at Frogmore House in Windsor, near the couple's former home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018

Meghan was a beautiful bride in a floor-length dress with a boat neckline designed by Clare Waight Keller of Parisian fashion house Givenchy, which she later swapped for a halter neck gown from Stella McCartney for the evening reception.

In a break from tradition, which sees the groom, the best man and the father of the bride make speeches, Meghan decided to say a few words.

According to The Cut, Meghan revealed she took comfort in the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins."

