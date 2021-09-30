Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photo location now open for visitors The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' on Saturday 19 May back in 2018 and their gorgeous wedding photos have gone down in history, including the stunning shot of the happy couple and their bridal party taken within The Green Room at Windsor Castle.

Royal fans will be delighted to learn that this magnificent room, which provided the backdrop for their spectacular photographs, is now open to the public.

The room made a beautiful backdrop / Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Members of the public can tour around the vast space, admiring the opulent gold décor and traditional furniture.

As well as The Green Room, other Semi-State Rooms will be open until March 2022 and entrance to these rooms is included with a ticket to the castle.

The Semi-State Rooms are spectacular

Originally created as private apartments for George IV, these rooms are among the most richly decorated interiors at Windsor Castle.

The Crimson Drawing Room is another breathtaking space and it was painstakingly restored after it was severely damaged in the 1992 fire at the castle.

The Green Room is usually reserved for special occasions

Alexi Lubomirski was the royal wedding photographer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and he told the BBC about the experience of nailing the group shot. "I didn't want it to feel like a sports team photo or an army photo, regimented and linear. So we talked about how we could break it and get some rhythm and asymmetry into it and it all came down to very little tiny things - nothing crazy."

After Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan posed alongside the royal family and their bridal party for official photographs, they were hosted by the Queen for a special reception.

The couple also had shots outside / Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

In the evening, the royal couple held a star-studded wedding reception, with 200 guests, which took place at Frogmore Hall in Windsor.

While no photographs were taken of the party which ensued, we have heard many recounts from the special day including the moment which made everyone shed a tear.

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that Prince Charles "opened up about how moving it was to see his younger son become a husband" during the meaningful speech, and the authors described the declaration as a "move that elicited tears from the crowd". So sweet!

