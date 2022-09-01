Meghan Markle's rarely-seen engagement ring from ex-husband is not unlike Prince Harry's

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle is clearly a fan of clean-cut, elegant, white diamonds, as both of her engagement rings from her ex-husband Trevor Engelson and current partner Prince Harry follow a similar style.

Back in September 2011, the former Suits star and producer Trevor exchanged vows at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios, and the following month, Meghan was spotted on the red carpet with her sparkling diamond engagement and wedding rings.

Rare photos have revealed Meghan's first engagement ring featured a cushion-cut diamond in a grand cathedral setting and a thin platinum band with pave diamonds. It was nestled next to a matching pave wedding band.

Meghan Markle was pictured wearing her engagement ring in 2011

In January 2013, the actress appeared to have added another two bands to her ring finger – one chunky diamond band and another delicate one – but just months later the couple got divorced, which reportedly saw her return the diamond rings to Trevor.

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of the royal, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Royal fans noticed her engagement ring had several similarities to Meghan's upgraded rock from the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan sported several diamond rings months before her divorce in 2013

In November 2017, the royal was presented with a beautiful gold trilogy engagement ring when Prince Harry proposed, including one central diamond from Botswana flanked by two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

The Duchess of Sussex upgraded her ring from Prince Harry

But just over 18 months later Meghan revealed a significant change to the ring, having replaced the yellow gold band with a delicate diamond-studded band.

She normally wears her diamond ring alongside her Welsh gold wedding ring, which is traditional for royal brides, and her eternity ring, which was thought to be a first wedding anniversary gift from Harry.

