Saira Khan shares strong message about 'guilt and shame' on 17th wedding anniversary The former Loose Women star discussed marrying for love

Saira Khan and her husband Steve Hyde said 'I do' on 17 December 2004, and to celebrate 17 years of marriage, the former Loose Women star shared an inspiring message with her Instagram followers.

Posting a photo of their framed wedding photo nestled between a Chanel bag and the Christmas tree, Saira spoke out about following her heart when she got married and encouraged others not to be held back by guilt and shame. "17 years today I married out of love and it was my choice. I can’t tell you how grateful I am every day for this basic human right, because I know so many who are denied it due to guilt and shame imposed upon them by man made social barriers.

"I was prepared to stay single than marry someone I did not love just to please other people.

"On my anniversary today I’m thinking of all those people who love someone but are too scared to follow their heart because of other people’s reactions and expectations.

"Love is personal. It cannot be dictated, it cannot be chosen, it cannot be arranged and it cannot be forced. It just has to be. Happy Anniversary to all those celebrating today," she wrote.

Saira discussed marrying for love

Lisa Snowdon was among the first to comment, revealing Friday was also a special day for herself and her fiancé George Smart. "Happy Anniversary you beautiful soul. Many many more happy years for you both. Today is the day we got engaged, so we are celebrating too!" she wrote.

Saira's fans also praised her candid post, with one writing: "I absolutely respect your decision to marry out of love. And thank you for shining a light on social barriers. Enjoy your special day." A second added: "No truer words spoken. Happy anniversary," and a third remarked: "And what an awesome choice you made. Happy Anniversary x."

The couple got married in 2004

The bride looked stunning in the throwback photo, wearing a strapless white dress which she paired with a sparkling tiara and deep red bouquet that matched her new husband's tie.

Saira and Steve now share two children together: son Zac and daughter Amara.

